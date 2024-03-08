Patriots agree to terms with TE Hunter Henry on new three-year contract

Following one of his least productive seasons of his eight-year NFL career, Henry's days in New England appeared to be numbered amid a regime change that was likely to produce some personnel moves.

With their top three players at the position all headed to free agency, the Patriots knew they'd need to find at least one answer to their tight end conundrum and chose their most consistent option at the position in Henry, a veteran who has caught 35 or more passes for at least 400 yards in all but one of his eight seasons.

It will be interesting to see how long Henry lasts on this deal. The narrative that followed Henry to New England revolved around his struggles to stay healthy, but to his credit, Henry has just missed three games in his three seasons with the Patriots. He's also never quite matched the expectations that came with his three-year, $37.5 million deal back in 2021, and at 29 years old he's no longer the spring chicken the Chargers once deemed worthy of the franchise tag back in 2020.