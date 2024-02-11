Assessing intriguing QB market as 2024 NFL offseason nears: Who could be headed where?

No one faces a bigger and more consequential decision than the Bears this offseason.





As owners of the No. 1 overall pick, and the team with one of the most attractive trade targets, all eyes are on Chicago.





As detailed on NFL.com on Saturday, it would take a historic haul for the Bears to deal the No. 1 pick. That is an indication Justin Fields would be traded to make room for whoever goes with the top pick -- presumably a special talent in USC’s Caleb Williams.





If that all tracks, expect the Bears to be able to fetch a premium pick for Fields, who came on late in the season and flashed the potential he’s always had. The kind of leader he is in the locker room stands out, as well. This should be an active market, with teams such as the Falcons, in need of a quarterback but possibly drafting too late (No. 8 overall) for a premium one, emerging as an option, along with any other team that doesn’t believe it can land a top QB in the draft.