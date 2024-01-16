Dolphins GM Chris Grier: Goal is to have QB Tua Tagovailoa in Miami 'long-term'

If Miami truly believes in the Pro Bowl QB, a long-term contract will come at some point this offseason -- generally, those deals get done ahead of training camp. If the brass continues to have questions, they'll let things play out, knowing they can wield the franchise tag in 2025 and 2026.

Tagovailoa answered one big question this season: staying healthy for an entire season after injury concerns overshadowed his career. Tua passed for a league-high 4,624 yards in 2023 with 29 TDs, tied for fifth-most, and threw 14 INTs, tied for fourth-most. A disappointing end to the season included struggles against playoff-caliber opponents. Miami scored fewer than 20 points in its final three games, including a season-low 7 in Saturday's Wild Card loss in Kansas City.

The QB said following the loss that he feels no "pressure" about the future.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the only thing he's concerned with is Tagovailoa continuing to develop as a signal-caller.

"I just want to see him make sure the curve continues to be exponential in his growth," the coach said. "We've seen at every stretch of the way him improving. That doesn't mean it's void of a result that isn't desired. But what we've seen is him learn from all the things that he goes through. I think that's the one thing that I can say in my two years of experience with him, is he's as good of a learner as I've ever seen. Take jiu-jitsu, or throwing left-handed, or etc. I think that's what I want to see, is that continued thirst to find different ways, while maintaining and growing your confidence, to always create new edges in your game.

"Is Tua going to be a zone-read option quarterback? No. But I think he has developed in some -- like buying extra time when necessary. I think that will continue to improve where you can just maybe move off the spot a little bit and not necessarily run for a first down, but you can extend the play. I think those things improve with a lot of things -- the continuity of an offensive line group that you learn where guys are generally blocking from the launch point, and so then you know your safe spot is in the pocket. All these things, it's all about progression. I think he just needs to continue to do what he has been doing in terms of progressing and I'll be very much happy with that."