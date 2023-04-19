Around the NFL

Tua Tagovailoa admits he considered retirement after difficult 2022 season

Published: Apr 19, 2023 at 03:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tua Tagovailoa's 2022 season was so trying, he considered walking away from football altogether.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the Dolphins quarterback recalled the difficult period in which he weighed both his health and his football future.

"Yeah, I think I considered it for a time," Tagovailoa said. "Having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kind of conversations, but, really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son -- I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do. It's my health, it's my body, and I feel like this is what's best for me and my family. I love the game of football. If I didn't, I would've quit a long time ago."

Tagovailoa added that doctors and specialists told him that there's no evidence he’s at greater risk for concussions or CTE in 2023 or beyond because he had multiple concussions last season, which played into his decision to return to football.

Tagovailoa twice was placed in the league's concussion protocol during the 2022 season, one instance coming after he sustained a frightening injury on national television in a Thursday night game against Cincinnati. He missed four games in total, but the seriousness of his injuries left most everyone wondering what Tagovailoa's future might look like.

The NFL has done plenty to improve player safety in the last 15 years, with quarterback landing atop its list of priorities. The league's competition committee has approved rules regarding how defenders can take down quarterbacks, and outlawed the act of diving at a passer's legs following Tom Brady's season-ending knee injury suffered in 2008. The NFL also continues to drive innovation in helmet technology, annually releasing results of testing on the latest headgear while also phasing out older models.

Still, those changes haven't been enough to keep Tagovailoa on the field for a full season. The quarterback decided to take matters into his own hands this offseason, training in jiu-jitsu to learn how to avoid future head injuries while falling.

"Obviously, learned how to fall," Tagovailoa said. "Learned some grappling techniques and learned some other things too that I don't think I should disclose. But, for the most part, learn how to fall. You think it's easy -- just don't fall and hit your head -- but there's a lot more to it.

"We used, like, crash pads to land on first with trying to fall. Obviously, tucking your chin -- that was one of the deals -- but it went a lot more into the technique of how to disperse your energy when you fall. Kind of like the posture you want to be in and if you're not presented that posture, what are other things that you can do to help you disperse the energy when you fall. It's a lot of those things. It's actually a lot cooler than you think when you hear of 'learning how to fall.'"

"Learning to fall" sounds overly simplistic, but for Tagovailoa, it's a paramount focus. Tagovailoa's injury against the Bengals came as a result of helmet contact with the turf, which resulted in the 25-year-old being taken by ambulance to a local hospital for head and neck injuries. His second stint in the concussion protocol came after he reported concussion-like symptoms one day following a Christmas Day loss to the Packers, which featured a first-half play where Tagovailoa was spun to the ground and the back of his head appeared to hit the ground.

The trying 2022 season added to a list of injuries Tagovailoa has battled throughout his entire playing career.

Without Tagovailoa, the Dolphins faltered, managing to reach the playoffs but failing to reach their peak potential without their franchise quarterback. Both the Dolphins and Tagovailoa know they can only achieve their goals with him in the lineup, and they furthered that belief by picking up his fifth-year option this past March.

"It's been hard throughout the ending of last year, not being able to finish the season off the way we wanted to finish the season off last year," Tagovailoa said. "But this is a new year for us, a new team that we have, and we're all really excited. It's cool to have all the big names in the locker room now and those guys are some great people."

With new, protective skills gained from his offseason training, Tagovailoa hopes to get back to football and stay on the field throughout 2023. It will be essential to Miami's plans.

Related Content

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame LB Dave Wilcox, a 7-time Pro Bowler for 49ers, dies at 80

A seven-time Pro Bowl standout at linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Dave Wilcox has died at the age of 80.

news

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley says he is 'one of the better receivers in this league'

Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley hasn't played a football game in nearly a year and a half, but he's not backing away from making some big predictions for his second act. "I know that I can make the plays and I know that I am one of the better receivers in this league," Ridley told reporters on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers receiving trade calls for former first-round QB Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for QB Trey Lance, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Desmond Ridder on Falcons' starting quarterback job: Mindset is to 'take it and run with it'

The Falcons handed the starting QB job to Desmond Ridder late last season and have since talked up the second-year signal-caller as their 2023 starter. Ridder said Tuesday his intent the entire time was to run away with the starting gig whenever given a chance.

news

Deshaun Watson feels 'night and day' difference after year in Cleveland: 'I'm ahead of the game'

The Browns are banking on Deshaun Watson improving in Year 2 in the system. Watson said Tuesday that the year in Cleveland has made a big difference.

news

Bills coach Sean McDermott on taking over defensive play-calling in 2023: 'It feels natural'

With defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier stepping down, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is "excited" to be calling defensive plays this upcoming season.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on Dallas possibly drafting RB Bijan Robinson: 'You never know'

Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says "you never know" on the team possibly drafting Texas running back prospect Bijan Robinson.

news

QB Jared Goff on buzz of Lions being NFC North favorites: 'I don't believe there are any favorites to win anything in April'

There's plenty of hope and hype surrounding the Detroit Lions, but QB Jared Goff is quick to point out that nothing's won or lost in April.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen admits he'll need 'to adapt and change' his playing style: 'Get down, slide and live to fight another down'

The soon-to-be-27-year-old Bills QB Josh Allen admitted that he'll likely have to soften his hard-charging playing style as he enters his sixth NFL season.

news

Browns CB Greg Newsome II 'mad' at rumors he requested trade: 'I truly adore Cleveland'

Browns CB Greg Newsome II is still irritated by the erroneous report that framed him as a malcontent who requested a trade and made it known Tuesday how much Cleveland means to him.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE