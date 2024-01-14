Tyreek Hill believes Dolphins can learn from loss to Chiefs: 'We just can't be a bunch of front-runners'

"They did a good job of getting hands on us at the line of scrimmage," Hill said. "Spags (Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo), he does a good job of telling his corners to not worry about anything over the top because they have safety help over the top, and DBs get hands on those fast guys. They do a great job of that. They got physical corners who do a good job of playing to their technique and playing sound. (L'Jarius) Sneed, (Trent) McDuffie, all of those guys do a great job over there. So shoutout to those guys."

The offensive woes on Saturday night were actually a continuation of late-season troubles seen by the Dolphins, who's 2023 campaign ends on a three-game losing streak. Tagovailoa owned a 66.5 passer rating during that stretch (105.4 passer rating in first 15 games) and Miami's most recent outings were a far cry from an offense that led the NFL in yards per game (401.3), passing yards per game (265.5) and finished second in points per game (29.2).

"I would say there's been a lot of ups and downs," Tagovailoa said of the 2023 season. "There were a lot of guys that started out the season with us and weren't able to finish the season with us. A lot of ups and downs with injuries. For our team, we never want to use any of those things as an excuse. We're not going to use that as an excuse. That's what I would say for how the year went, ups and downs."

Tagovailoa enjoyed a breakout season in 2023, producing career-highs in passing yards (4,624), touchdowns (29), completions (388) and completion percentage (69.3) to earn his first Pro Bowl bid. The 25-year-old proved he could not only effectively direct Mike McDaniel's innovative offense, but do so reliably, having made all 17 starts in 2023 after a year where injuries forced five games, including Miami's postseason appearance.

The stakes will be raised for Tagovailoa in 2024 as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. But when asked if he feels any added pressure given how his breakout season ended on a sour note, the Dolphins quarterback remained confident and expressed a desire to build off the positive strides that were made.