NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Winners and losers from Saturday's games

Losers

1) Joe Flacco's YOLO passes: It was fun while it lasted, but Flacco's interceptions (8 in 5 regular season games) caught up to the Browns in a big way in the third quarter. He threw two pick-sixes in the space of five offensive plays -- within 2 minutes of each other. The plays extended the Texans' lead from 10 to 24 points. Still, Flacco and the Browns deserve credit for even being in the playoffs considering Flacco was the team's fourth starter of the season and he came off the sofa less than two months ago.

2) Browns defense on the road: During the regular season, the Browns defense allowed the fewest points per game in the league during games they played at home (13.9). Unfortunately for them, this game was on the road, where, during the regular season, the Browns gave up the most points per game (29.6). The Houston offense scored 31 points and accumulated 356 yards, including 286 in the first half.

3) The S2 test: Let's never speak again of this test, which C.J. Stroud supposedly bombed in the run-up to the 2023 draft.

4) Dolphins defense outside of the red zone: Tackling in bitter cold is a miserable and painful experience, particularly when your defense is already decimated by injury. No amount of Vic Fangio scheming could make up for how many times the Dolphins struggled to bring a Chiefs player down -- even Mahomes -- or how little pass rush they could generate. The Chiefs simply were more physical than the Dolphins for most of the night.

5) Kansas City's missed opportunities: The Chiefs dominated the game, but their blown chances -- a theme of the regular season -- kept it from being a blowout early. We saw dropped passes, confusion and an illegal-block penalty that wiped a touchdown off the board. The game should not have been close at the half. The Chiefs' defense is good enough that they have been getting away with it, but will that continue later in the playoffs?