Temperature forecasted to be -5 degrees at kickoff of Dolphins-Chiefs wild-card game

When the Dolphins and Chiefs face off on Saturday, it will be in some of the coldest temperatures ever recorded for an NFL game.

The Super Wild Card Weekend matchup between AFC foes is set to kick off at 8:10 p.m. ET -- 7:10 p.m. local time in Kansas City, with temperatures forecasted to be -5 degrees at that point in the evening, per Accuweather.

Heading into Saturday's matchup, the NFL official record book lists the 1967 NFL Championship as the coldest playoff game on record, with the aptly-named Ice Bowl played at -13 degrees with -48 wind chill, per NFL Research. The next three coldest postseason games had recorded temperatures of -9 degrees (1981 AFC Championship, also known as the Freezer Bowl), -6 degrees (2015 NFC Wild Card) and -1 degree (2007 NFC Championship).