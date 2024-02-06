New Buccaneers OC Liam Coen hopes to coach Baker Mayfield again: 'That's the type of guy you want to be around'

Mayfield is coming off the best season of his career so far, one in which he earned his first Pro Bowl selection. At Thursday's Pro Bowl Games skills competitions, Mayfield told NFL Network's Cam Wolfe that a return to Tampa "kind of depends" on who the Bucs' new OC would be after Dave Canales left to become the Carolina Panthers head coach. Now, that new OC has been named and Coen brought up Mayfield without being asked on Tuesday.

"This was a no-brainer for me," Coen said of taking the job. "I mean obviously the opportunity to work with Baker, to get back with him potentially, John Wolford's in the room that I coached with the Rams for multiple years."

Mayfield established new career highs with 4,044 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and a 64.3 completion percentage this past season. However, Mayfield has lauded Canales' personality and optimistic approach as much as anything related to his scheme.

In turn, Coen glowed about what Mayfield brings to a team from a personality and intangible standpoint.

"At Rams practice], he’s jawing at [Jalen Ramsey, and they're going at it, and that was something that we hadn't felt in a little while, right, it was a tough year," Coen said. "And the opportunity to be around him, potentially, every day, to coach a guy that's competitive as he is, that has that moxie, that's fun. I mean you can't coach that. And when a guy has that ability, and the ability to communicate with others, that's something that I really wanted to be around, and was very intriguing for us."