Buccaneers working on deal to hire Liam Coen as new offensive coordinator

Published: Feb 02, 2024 at 08:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Buccaneers have zeroed in on their new offensive coordinator.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report Tampa Bay is working on a deal to hire Liam Coen as their new OC, per sources informed of the situation.

Coen ping-ponged between the University of Kentucky and the Los Angeles Rams the past several seasons. After three seasons under Sean McVay in L.A. (2018-2020), Coen went to college as the Wildcats' OC in 2021. After the one-year sabbatical, he returned to L.A. as the Rams OC in 2022. Then, in 2023, he returned to Kentucky as the OC and QB's coach.

His time with the Rams in 2022 should bode well for a reunion between the Bucs and quarterback Baker Mayfield. The signal-caller spent five games in 2022 in L.A. under McVay and Coen before inking a prove-it deal in Tampa in 2023, where he helped lead the Bucs to an NFC South title and postseason win.

The Bucs lost offensive coordinator Dave Canales to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Mayfield said Thursday from the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando that a return to Tampa "kind of depends" on who the offensive coordinator is in 2024.

Tampa could use the franchise tag on Mayfield this offseason or come to a multi-year extension to keep the QB around. The hiring of Coen is the latest neon-bright sign that Mayfield shouldn't be going anywhere in 2024.

