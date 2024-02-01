 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Patriots hire ex-Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as new OC

Published: Feb 01, 2024 at 06:10 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

First-year Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has his offensive coordinator.

Alex Van Pelt is being hired for the vacant role in New England, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source. The team has since announced the news.

Van Pelt, who spent the past four years in Cleveland as the OC, will be tasked with turning around a Patriots offense that has struggled mightily the past two playoff-less seasons. New England finished in the bottom five in yards per game (276.2), passing yards per game (180.5) and scoring (19.3 PPG) in 2023, leading the team to go in a different direction by parting ways with legendary coach Bill Belichick and hiring Mayo.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones lost his starting job by the end of 2023, and the hiring of Van Pelt could be a clue into how New England goes forward in a new era as it holds the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 53-year-old coach spent the better part of the past two decades developing QBs and is a sensible hire whether the Patriots decide to stick with Jones or bring in a rookie. Given his latest experience, Van Pelt would be up for any challenge.

Van Pelt persevered through a 2023 season that saw the Browns deal with multiple injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Nick Chubb and both starting offensive tackles. The Browns earned a wild-card berth despite the adversity, but the team struggled on offense by the end of the season, losing to the upstart Houston Texans on Super Wild Card Weekend, 45-14.

Related Content

news

Keenan Allen 'absolutely' believes he'll be with Chargers in 2024: 'I don't see myself going anywhere'

Keenan Allen's future with the Chargers is a topic of uncertainty as he holds a $34.71 million 2024 cap hit against the Bolts. Nonetheless, Allen is quite emphatic that he's not leaving Los Angeles.
news

Where Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield lands in 2024 'kind of depends' on who his offensive coordinator is

Following a career resurgence for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Canales as his offensive coordinator, quarterback Baker Mayfield is an impending free agent, and finding the right OC fit will be hugely important factor as to where he lands.
news

Raiders expected to hire former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury, the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to be hired as the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
news

Rams planning to promote LBs coach, pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to defensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are planning to promote linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to their defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources.
news

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on return to the NFL: 'I want another shot to be simply known as world champions'

Thursday marked the official beginning of the Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles, and speaking to the media for the first time since his hiring was announced last week, Harbaugh wasted no time in making it clear that he came back to the NFL to win Super Bowls, and that he thinks the Chargers are the team to do it with.
news

New Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald to call defensive plays, notes 'different personality' from Pete Carroll

Mike Macdonald was introduced as the new Seahawks head coach on Thursday, and he noted that he isn't trying to replicate Pete Carroll's era in Seattle.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens promote inside LBs coach Zach Orr to defensive coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens promoted inside LBs coach Zach Orr, a former Ravens linebacker, to defensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.
news

New Panthers HC Dave Canales: We're going to become what Bryce Young is great at

New Panthers head coach Dave Canales met with the media on Thursday and one of the prospects was his plans for former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.
news

Commanders set to hire Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as new head coach

The Washington Commanders are set to hire Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, per sources.
news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown backs retaining Nick Sirianni: 'My confidence has definitely not wavered'

Philadelphia standout wide receiver A.J. Brown is happy the Eagles have retained Nick Sirianni as head coach, stating: "We wouldn't be where we are if it wasn't for him."