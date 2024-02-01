Patriots hire ex-Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as new OC

First-year Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has his offensive coordinator.
Alex Van Pelt is being hired for the vacant role in New England, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source. The team has since announced the news.
Van Pelt, who spent the past four years in Cleveland as the OC, will be tasked with turning around a Patriots offense that has struggled mightily the past two playoff-less seasons. New England finished in the bottom five in yards per game (276.2), passing yards per game (180.5) and scoring (19.3 PPG) in 2023, leading the team to go in a different direction by parting ways with legendary coach Bill Belichick and hiring Mayo.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones lost his starting job by the end of 2023, and the hiring of Van Pelt could be a clue into how New England goes forward in a new era as it holds the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 53-year-old coach spent the better part of the past two decades developing QBs and is a sensible hire whether the Patriots decide to stick with Jones or bring in a rookie. Given his latest experience, Van Pelt would be up for any challenge.
Van Pelt persevered through a 2023 season that saw the Browns deal with multiple injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Nick Chubb and both starting offensive tackles. The Browns earned a wild-card berth despite the adversity, but the team struggled on offense by the end of the season, losing to the upstart Houston Texans on Super Wild Card Weekend, 45-14.