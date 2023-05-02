Packers, QB Jordan Love agree to terms on one-year extension through 2024

In three seasons in Green Bay, Love has started just one contest and appeared in 10 games. He's thrown 83 passes, completing 50 for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

When asked about picking up Love's $20 million fifth-year option over the weekend, general manager Brian Gutekunst noted, "It's a lot of money for a guy who hasn't played."

Instead, they'll split the difference.

When the Packers selected Love in the first round in 2020, it set the wheels in motion for Aaron Rodgers' eventual departure, which came three years and two AP Most Valuable Player campaigns later.

Green Bay's brass spoke confidently about Love's development all offseason, noting he's ready to take over the starting mantel from a future Hall of Fame quarterback. Given that confidence, it made sense to have Love under contract beyond the 2023 season.

The Packers drafted Love to be their next franchise signal-caller. Now he's under contract for two years, where he can prove their faith correct. The extension also gives Green Bay an additional season before any franchise tag talk comes into play.

Green Bay also spent draft weekend loading up on pass catchers for Love to grow around. The Packers selected three wide receivers -- Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Grant DuBose -- and also double-dipped at tight end with Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft.