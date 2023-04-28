Packers select TE Luke Musgrave, WR Jayden Reed in second round of 2023 NFL Draft

He'll join a franchise seeking another option at the position following the departure of Robert Tonyan via free agency. Musgrave is the latest addition to a tight end room that also includes Cincinnati product Josiah Deguara, but which lacks in experienced producers across its entire pass-catching group -- there isn't a single player with 1,000-plus career receiving yards.

Production wasn't the name of Musgrave's game in a run-first offense at Oregon State, but he can count on seeing more opportunities in Green Bay's offense, which may rely increasingly on tight ends, with a relatively inexperienced quarterback now in line to start. Provided he can stay healthy, Musgrave -- the sixth pass-catcher drafted by the Packers in the second round since 2006 -- will be one of many expected to catch passes when targeted by Love.

Green Bay doubled up on pass-catchers following their choice of Musgrave with the selection of Reed. What the 5-foot-11 Spartans wideout lacks in size he makes up for with speed and courage, finding success against larger defenders while at MSU and displaying ability not only as a receiver, but a returner, too.