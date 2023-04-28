Around the NFL

Packers select TE Luke Musgrave, WR Jayden Reed in second round of 2023 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 28, 2023
Nick Shook

Green Bay's first steps into a post-Aaron Rodgers era will include new pass-catchers for Jordan Love.

The Packers selected Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave with the 42nd overall pick and Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed at No. 50 overall in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday.

Musgrave arrives in Green Bay as a long, athletic tight end who doesn't have as many snaps on his resume as some of his rookie counterparts, but who displayed fluidity that will play over the middle of the field for the Packers. Due to injury and a COVID-abbreviated 2020 season, Musgrave caught just 33 passes between the 2020 and 2022 seasons, bookending a career year in 2021 in which he recorded 22 receptions for 304 yards and a touchdown.

He'll join a franchise seeking another option at the position following the departure of Robert Tonyan via free agency. Musgrave is the latest addition to a tight end room that also includes Cincinnati product Josiah Deguara, but which lacks in experienced producers across its entire pass-catching group -- there isn't a single player with 1,000-plus career receiving yards.

Production wasn't the name of Musgrave's game in a run-first offense at Oregon State, but he can count on seeing more opportunities in Green Bay's offense, which may rely increasingly on tight ends, with a relatively inexperienced quarterback now in line to start. Provided he can stay healthy, Musgrave -- the sixth pass-catcher drafted by the Packers in the second round since 2006 -- will be one of many expected to catch passes when targeted by Love.

Green Bay doubled up on pass-catchers following their choice of Musgrave with the selection of Reed. What the 5-foot-11 Spartans wideout lacks in size he makes up for with speed and courage, finding success against larger defenders while at MSU and displaying ability not only as a receiver, but a returner, too.

Reed becomes the second receiver selected in the second round by Green Bay in the last two drafts, joining the 34th pick of the 2022 draft, Christian Watson

