Falcons to start Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder for final three games of 2023 regular season

In limited action, Heinicke didn't blow the doors off, completing 54.7 percent of his passes for 323 yards with two TDs, an interception and four sacks in the two starts. Smith said the Falcons (6-8) have confidence in Heinicke leading the stretch run.

"Yeah, absolutely, anybody that's on the roster we've got confidence in," he said. "That's why they're here. You know, with the Minnesota game, very different than Arizona, obviously, the result at the end wasn't what we wanted in the time, but there's a lot of things that different players, they both have good skill sets, and it's part of our job, making sure that we play to the strengths of the players, and execute a plan to go win."

After being benched twice in his first full season as the starter, the future in ATL looks grim for Ridder. The QB has shown flashes that he can rip the ball into tight windows, but those moments were far too few and massively outweighed by mistakes. His 10 to 10 TD-INT ratio is tied for second-worst in the NFL -- tied with Panthers rookie Bryce Young (9:9), and trails only benched Patriots QB Mac Jones (10:12). Ridder's 16 total turnovers are tied for fifth-most in the NFL.

"The journey is not over for Desmond," Smith said on Wednesday of the second-year quarterback.

The journey might include a voyage to another club in the future or perhaps a different coaching staff in Atlanta, depending on how things shake out in the final three weeks.