Joe Flacco admits he'd love to return to Browns, but still wants 'chance to play' in 2024

This is not a simple decision between premier opportunities for Flacco, who at 38 years old left his couch, entered Cleveland's starting lineup after a week spent with the team, and found himself starting in a road game against the Los Angeles Rams. He lost that start, then went on to win four straight, powering an unlikely run to the postseason for a Browns team that just needed steady quarterback play to get them there.

Flacco provided that and then some, leading the NFL in passing over the four-game winning streak and becoming the first Browns quarterback in franchise history to throw for 300-plus yards in four straight games. He authored both blowout wins and thrilling comeback victories, enrapturing Cleveland in Flacco Fever and prompting the city's many T-shirt companies to print apparel featuring his likeness.

For years, Flacco dominated the Browns as the franchise quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens. In six weeks, he erased all of the pain he'd once caused, and replaced it with euphoria.

The ending didn't matter as much as the journey for Flacco and the Browns. But it was also an experience that everyone in Northeast Ohio enjoyed with the collective understanding that it included an expiration date. This was no start of a new, hopeful era with a face of a franchise, but a temporary moment of bliss amid enough adversity to down most pro franchises.

The reigning AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year could, however, return to bask in the love from Browns fans again in 2024. He'll just have to accept it isn't his starting job. That gig belongs to Deshaun Watson, whom Flacco indirectly replaced out of necessity when he boarded a coach flight to Cleveland and signed with the Browns in the middle of the 2023 season.