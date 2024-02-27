Browns general manager Andrew Berry says QB Deshaun Watson will begin throwing in March

Berry declined to comment on the team's current standing with Chubb. He also admitted that while he was pleased with Cleveland's run game in 2023, it lacked the same punch that Chubb delivers as "the best back in football."

Chubb's road back lacks the clarity Berry provided on Watson Tuesday. That doesn't mean it's less likely he'll return in time to play at some point in 2024, but it's also not the most encouraging sign at this point.

"He's done a great job. You guys know Nick. He works his tail off," Berry said. "He does everything in his power to recover as quickly as possible. It still is very early, and we're, what, six months away from training camp. To say anything more definitively than I did in the middle of January would probably be inaccurate."