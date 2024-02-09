Kevin 'Steven' Stefanski 'grateful' for second Coach of the Year, Browns' awards haul

To be clear, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was voted The Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year , one of four major awards taken home by Cleveland.

However, actor Justin Hartley mistakenly announced the winner as Steven Stefanski. As it turns out, Kevin wasn't at the awards show in Las Vegas -- nor was Steven, of course.

"I did [see NFL Honors]," Stefanski told 92.3 The Fan. "And you know who had a great night last night was my cousin Steve Stefanski. His phone was blowing up, and in fact when the guy said that, my son grabbed my phone and we called my cousin Steve. And he answers the phone and says 'I did it.' He told me hard work pays off, so congratulations to my cousin Steve."