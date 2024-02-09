 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Browns' Kevin Stefanski named AP 2023 NFL Coach of the Year

Published: Feb 08, 2024 at 09:52 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was voted the 2023 Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year on Thursday night at NFL Honors, the second time he's won the award.

Stefanski, 41, took home the award on a tiebreaker, as he and Houston Texans head coach each finished with 165 points, but Stefanski had 21 first-place votes to Ryans' 20. 

Lions head coach Dan Campbell (33), San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan (26) and the Baltimore Ravens' John Harbaugh (26) rounded out the finalists' tallies, though Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay garnered 21 points. 

Stefanski led the Browns to an 11-6 mark, which was a considerable achievement considering the number of season-ending injuries they faced. In addition to quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb going down, the Browns lost their top three offensive tackles by season's end, as well as kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Cleveland, which has garnered three awards thus far at NFL Honors, made the postseason as the No. 5 seed but lost in the Super Wild Card Round, on the road to the Houston Texans. Nonetheless, the Browns making the playoffs -- and mostly thriving -- with Joe Flacco as Watson's replacement made Stefanski a front-runner for the award.

The Browns ended up starting five quarterbacks this season, with Watson only starting six games before a shoulder injury ended his season after a massive win at Baltimore. Fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson started five games. Journeyman P.J. Walker was tabbed for two. With the Browns locked into their playoff seed, Jeff Driskel became the team's fifth starting QB in Week 18.

Flacco, who was a free agent before the Browns signed him to their practice squad Nov. 19, became one of the franchise's least likely heroes after Flacco's teams had gone 18-3 against the Browns in his career. In five regular-season starts for Cleveland, Flacco threw for 1,616 and 13 touchdowns, leading the team in both categories, and guided the team to four crucial victories to make the postseason.

Stefanski first received Coach of the Year honors after the 2020 season when the Browns ended an 18-year playoff drought and won their first postseason game since the 1994 season.

In four seasons with the Browns, Stefanski has amassed a record of 37-30, surpassing Bill Belichick (36) for fifth place in franchise history for coaching victories. Stefanski has a ways to go to catch franchise icon Paul Brown and his 158 wins, but with another strong season in 2024, Stefanski could surpass Sam Rutigliano (47) and Marty Schottenheimer (44), who rank third and fourth, respectively, on that list.

But whether or not he does, Stefanski has helped usher in a new era of Browns football -- one that has seen more playoff football in Cleveland than in previous decades combined.

Related Content

news

Steelers DE Cameron Heyward named 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year 

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward was named the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year on Thursday night during NFL Honors.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wins AP 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player award

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player on Thursday at NFL Honors at Resorts World, marking the second time he's won the award after he took home the honor following the 2019 season.
news

Browns QB Joe Flacco earns AP NFL 2023 Comeback Player of the Year honors

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco was voted the 2023 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors."
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 was revealed Thursday night at NFL Honors, three days before Super Bowl LVIII. The group includes XXXX.
news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey named AP 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year

Christian McCaffrey, the driving force behind the San Francisco 49ers' potent offense this season, was named the 2023 Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday at NFL Honors.
news

Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. wins AP 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 

Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. was named the 2023 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday at "NFL Honors".
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett named AP 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett was named the 2023 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors."
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud named AP 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the 2023 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors."
news

List of 'NFL Honors' award winners from 2023 NFL season

The NFL celebrated another year of excellence around the league on Thursday night at the 13th annual NFL Honors. Here is the complete list of winners announced at Phoenix's Symphony Hall.
news

Cowboys hiring former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as their defensive coordinator

Mike Zimmer is back in the NFL -- and back where it all began. Dallas is hiring Zimmer, a former head coach for the Minnesota Vikings and a longtime Cowboys assistant, to be its new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Browns DC Jim Schwartz named AP 2023 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year 

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was named the 2023 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors."