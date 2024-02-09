 Skip to main content
List of 'NFL Honors' award winners from 2023 NFL season

Published: Feb 08, 2024
The NFL celebrated another year of excellence around the league on Thursday night at the 13th annual NFL Honors.

Hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, the show included the announcement of The Associated Press' NFL awards and revealed the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

Below is the complete list of winners announced at Las Vegas' Resorts World Theatre:

AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign

  • To be announced

AP Coach of the Year presented by Verizon

  • To be announced

AP Comeback Player of the Year presented by P&G and the Official Locker Room Products of the NFL

  • To be announced

AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface

  • To be announced

AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by TCL

  • To be announced

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

  • To be announced

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

  • To be announced

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year powered by AWS

  • To be announced

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide

  • To be announced

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

  • To be announced

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

**AP Assistant Coach of the Year**

  • Jim Schwartz, Browns defensive coordinator

Bud Light Easy to Celebrate Moment of the Year

  • To be announced

NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan

  • To be announced

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

  • To be announced

NFLPA Alan Page Community Award

NFL FLAG Players of the Year

  • To be announced

Jim Brown Award

Don Shula High School Coach of the Year

  • To be announced

Inspire Change Changemakers Award

  • To be announced

