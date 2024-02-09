Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

Andre Johnson

In an era of dominant wideouts, Johnson established himself as one of the best of his generation despite battling inconsistent play from the quarterback spot while with the Houston Texans. Johnson posted seven seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards during his 14-year career, including three seasons with more than 1,500 yards. Johnson, one of the most accomplished and celebrated players in Texans history, was beloved by the city where he began his career as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft and where he would go on to spend 14 seasons. Johnson quickly made an impact with a Pro Bowl selection in his second season, but his best years came with Matt Schaub at QB when Johnson lead the league in receiving yards in 2008 and 2009 to earn his two-career All-Pro nods. Johnson will enter Canton in his third year of eligibility with 1,062 career receptions and 70 touchdowns to go with the reputation as one of the league's fiercest competitors of his era.