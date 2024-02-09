Browns DE Myles Garrett named AP 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year

But Garrett's 2023 season cannot be properly summarized without noting he spent the back half of the campaign playing through a shoulder injury that initially left Browns fans fearing his season might end prematurely. Garrett managed to soldier through the pain, continuing to occupy plenty of mental real estate on opposing sidelines, drawing extra pass-blocking attention and freeing up his fellow members to wreak havoc as part of the NFL's No. 1 defense. He finished in the top 10 in every notable statistical category: sacks, QB hits (eighth), tackles for loss (tied for seventh), QB pressures (tied for ninth), and forced fumbles (tied for fifth).

The Browns simply do not transform into an elite unit without Garrett. And before he'd suffered the injury, he was an absolute menace, recording at least one sack in eight of his first 10 games and singlehandedly flipping a few games in Cleveland's favor. His strip-sack of Gardner Minshew turned a high-flying shootout in Indianapolis in the Browns' favor, and if folks around the world hadn't been paying attention to his successes prior to that game, they were certainly tuned in after witnessing him leap over a row of linemen to block Matt Gay's 60-yard field goal attempt.

Garrett was a highlight machine, going viral on multiple occasions with clips of his freakish athleticism wowing fans. His pre-snap mimic of a basketball crossover -- which preceded a pressure resulting in a group sack -- seemed to live on through social media algorithms for weeks.