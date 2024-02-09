Browns DC Jim Schwartz named AP 2023 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year 

The Browns boasted one of the toughest defenses to move the chains on in 2023, leading the league in first downs allowed (253), third-down conversion rate (29.1%) and fourth-down conversion rate (40%). Opposing offenses were forced into three-and-outs on 48.6% of total drives against Cleveland, which ranked best in the NFL, per NFL Research. It was the best three-and-out percentage by any team since the 2005 Titans (48.7%), who were also directed by Schwartz.

Cleveland's defensive turnaround was a timely one as it persevered through an injury-plagued season. In the end, the Browns became the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs after having four different quarterbacks started multiple regular-season games. Having a steadfast defense that created havoc in the pocket certainly played a role in accomplishing that feat.