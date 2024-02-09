Texans QB C.J. Stroud named AP 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Stroud didn't play like a rookie, barely making mistakes and navigating a banged-up offensive line for parts of the season. Despite injuries to his blockers and receivers, the rookie just plugged along, dicing up defenses as if he were a 10-year pro.

The 22-year-old Stroud led the NFL with a 23-5 pass TD-INT ratio, the youngest player in NFL history to do so. He was the first rookie to lead the NFL in interception percentage (1.0) since Paul Governali with the 1946 Boson Yanks (who doesn't remember ol' "Pitchin" Pauly G?). Stroud finished with 4,108 passing yards, third-most by a rookie QB (Andrew Luck, Justin Herbert). His 273.9 passing yards per game were second-most for a rookie all-time (Herbert, 289.1) and led the NFL.

Stroud joined Tom Brady (2007) and Joe Montana (1989) as the only quarterbacks to lead the NFL in passing yards per game and pass TD-INT ratio (minimum 10 games). Brady and Montana each won NFL MVP that season.

Stroud's play spearheaded the Texans to an AFC South title as he became the first rookie QB to win a division title since Dak Prescott in 2016. Stroud is the first rookie QB since the 1970 merger to take a team from worst to first in a division (min. 10 starts) and win a playoff game.