Browns hiring former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as new OC

Published: Jan 28, 2024 at 06:43 PM
Michael Baca

The Browns are bringing in a former quarterback to run their offense in 2024.

Cleveland is hiring former Ken Dorsey as its new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday, per sources.

Alex Van Pelt previously held the job in Cleveland when head coach Kevin Stefanski was hired ahead of the 2020 season. The Browns parted ways with Van Pelt following his third season at the helm.

Dorsey gets another shot as an OC in the NFL after being fired by the Bills midway through 2023. In 28 games under Dorsey, the Bills continued to put up yards and points, but their offensive inconsistencies to begin the season led to a change that saw Buffalo win six of its last seven games to reach the playoffs.

The Browns persevered through multiple injuries on the offensive side of the ball to earn a postseason berth in 2023, but the offense struggled in a 45-14 blowout loss to the Houston Texans during Super Wild Card Round.

Dorsey is expected to have a fully healthy quarterback in Deshaun Watson in 2023 after the Browns QB suffered a season-sending shoulder injury in Week 9. It was one of several season-ending losses for the Browns, who also lost running back Nick Chubb and both starting tackles during the 2023 season.

Dorsey was in Cleveland as a quarterback from 2006 to 2008. In five appearances and three starts, Dorsey completed 43 of 92 passes for 370 yards with zero touchdowns and seven interceptions.

