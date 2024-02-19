AFC cut candidates: Nick Chubb, Joey Bosa among potential cap casualties heading into free agency

Buckle up, Bolts fans. As head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz go to work this offseason, the first hurdle facing the new regime is balancing the books, as the Chargers are $45.1 million in the red when it comes to effective cap space (the fourth-steepest figure in the NFL).





A possible starting point could be the defensive edges, where Bosa ($36.6 million) and Mack ($38.5 million) carry an absurd $75.1 million against the cap on their own. Bosa has struggled to stay healthy over the last couple years, and while Mack just posted a career-high 17 sacks in 2023, he's about to turn 33 years old. The ideal scenario might be to restructure both deals to maintain the tandem at a reasonable price tag, but given the team's defensive struggles and new management, don't be surprised if at least one of these QB hunters hits the open market.