Chiefs releasing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who hauled in Super Bowl LVIII touchdown

What's likely to be an eventful offseason for the reigning Super Bowl champions is underway.
The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday morning.
MVS was headed for the final season of his three-year deal with the Chiefs and his release will provide $12 million in cap savings for KC, per Over the Cap. Hopeful of re-signing impending free agents Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed, the Chiefs need to crunch the books. Their parting of ways with Valdes-Scantling should help.
A splashy and speedy signing for the Chiefs after they traded Tyreek Hill, MVS continued on a similar career path set with his previous squad, the Green Bay Packers. He flashed brilliance, but more than anything was inconsistent.
He had 63 receptions, 1,002 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons for the Chiefs, but helped them win back-to-back Super Bowls. Most notably, he had a huge 116-yard, one-TD AFC Championship Game in the 2022 season and hauled in a 16-yard TD in Super Bowl LVIII for the Chiefs' only touchdown in regulation.
The fleet-footed MVS is now bound for free agency.