 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chiefs releasing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who hauled in Super Bowl LVIII touchdown

Published: Feb 28, 2024 at 10:19 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

What's likely to be an eventful offseason for the reigning Super Bowl champions is underway.

The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday morning.

MVS was headed for the final season of his three-year deal with the Chiefs and his release will provide $12 million in cap savings for KC, per Over the Cap. Hopeful of re-signing impending free agents Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed, the Chiefs need to crunch the books. Their parting of ways with Valdes-Scantling should help.

A splashy and speedy signing for the Chiefs after they traded Tyreek Hill, MVS continued on a similar career path set with his previous squad, the Green Bay Packers. He flashed brilliance, but more than anything was inconsistent.

He had 63 receptions, 1,002 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons for the Chiefs, but helped them win back-to-back Super Bowls. Most notably, he had a huge 116-yard, one-TD AFC Championship Game in the 2022 season and hauled in a 16-yard TD in Super Bowl LVIII for the Chiefs' only touchdown in regulation.

The fleet-footed MVS is now bound for free agency.

Related Content

news

QB Caleb Williams would 'be excited' if Bears draft him, set to meet with eight teams at combine

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, viewed as a likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, said he'd be thrilled to be selected by the Chicago Bears, doing his best to clear up rumblings to the contrary. 
news

Stephen Jones won't share details on Dak Prescott negotiations: Our whole thing is 'him being a Cowboy'

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones won't share the details, but he's hoping to extend Dak Prescott at some point to keep him in Dallas for the foreseeable future.
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on parting with DC Vic Fangio: 'I'd be lying if I said I was expecting that'

When the Dolphins hired Vic Fangio ahead of last season, the belief was that the longtime coach would deliver a defense on par with Miami's high-octane offense. One year later, Fangio and the Fins agreed to a separation neither party initially saw coming.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders GM Adam Peters on process of determining QB future: 'We still have a lot of work to do'

Commanders general manager Adam Peters is being tasked with solidifying the quarterback spot in Washington. Finding the right person for the job, it turns out, is no snap of the fingers. "We still have a lot of work to do," Peters said Tuesday.
news

Zac Taylor on applying franchise tag to WR Tee Higgins: 'We want to make sure we don't lose him'

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin and head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday during the NFL Scouting Combine that they franchise tagged wide receiver Tee Higgins with plenty of time before the deadline because Cincinnati simply wanted to ensure it would keep a key player in-house.
news

Robbie Gould becomes Illinois high school football coach 

Robbie Gould, who recently retired from the NFL after 18 years split between the Bears, Giants and 49ers, has now become head football coach at Rolling Meadows High (Illinois), the school officially announced on Tuesday.
news

Browns general manager Andrew Berry says QB Deshaun Watson will begin throwing in March

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine that Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is "making really good progress," but was hardly definitive about anything regarding the return of Nick Chubb. 
news

Vikings 'believe' Kirk Cousins wants to stay in Minnesota; trading Justin Jefferson never 'crossed' team's mind

The Minnesota Vikings' goal this offseason is to keep the Kirk Cousins-Justin Jefferson tandem in town for the long-term.
news

Raiders general manager Tom Telesco shuts down Davante Adams trade speculation: 'He's a Raider'

Speaking from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, new Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said that he was not entertaining any trade offers for Davante Adams, emphatically saying "He's a Raider."
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach says re-signing Chris Jones is 'at the top' of team's to-do list

Star Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is set to hit free agency next month. Kansas City general manager Brett Veach told reporters on Tuesday that Jones is the team's top offseason priority.