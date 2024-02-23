Dolphins expected to release veteran CB Xavien Howard; Miami parts ways with pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah

Designating Howard as a post-June 1 would save the Fins a whopping $18.5 million in 2024. Garafolo and Schrager reported that Howard, who will turn 31 in July, is expected to have significant interest once he hits the market.

Ogbah inked a four-year, $65 million contract in 2021 after back-to-back nine-sack seasons in Miami. At the time, he was one of the more underrated edge players in the league, always seeming to be Johnny on the spot.

However, in the past two seasons, he's dealt with injuries and his play has fallen off. In 2022, Ogbah generated one sack in nine games. Last season, he earned just 5.5 QB takedowns in 15 games. With no guaranteed money left on his deal and a $17.708 million cap hit, the salary simply didn't fit the production for the 30-year-old.

After releasing Ogbah, Miami will save $13.7 million on the cap with $4 million in dead money.

Howard and Ogbah were clear cut candidates for the Dolphins, who remain well above the salary cap even with Friday's news that the 2024 cap came in above projections.