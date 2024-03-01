 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Patriots release J.C. Jackson, ending cornerback's second stint with team

Published: Mar 01, 2024 at 05:37 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

J.C. Jackson's reunion with the Patriots has come to an end.

New England announced Friday that it has released the veteran cornerback after trading for him during the 2023 season.

The Patriots acquired Jackson from the Chargers in October after rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered a torn labrum. Jackson played in eight games, six starts, for New England. He recorded 25 tackles and six passes defensed.

Jackson, 28, joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He worked his way up to become a Pro Bowl player in 2021, leading the NFL with 23 passes defended that year. In his first four seasons in Foxborough, Jackson recorded 25 interceptions.

In 2022, Jackson tested free agency and signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers to join a defense that included Joey Bosa and Derwin James. It didn't work out, however, as Jackson dealt with an early-season injury and was benched in Week 6. A patellar tendon tear suffered the next week officially ended his first season in L.A. early.

The 2023 season for Jackson started in a similar way to 2022. He started in the Chargers' first two games and recorded an interception. However, Jackson was benched the following week and told NFL Network's Bridget Condon that he was "confused" by the team's decision.

The following week, the Patriots traded for the veteran CB, also swapping 2025 sixth and seventh-round picks with the Chargers. Though he saw some significant playing time at first, reliability questions emerged by Week 10, and he was eventually placed on the non-football illness reserve list, effectively ending his tenure with the Pats.

Related Content

news

Commanders release TE Logan Thomas, LT Charles Leno Jr.

The Washington Commanders have released tight end Logan Thomas and starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr., the team announced Friday.
news

Nate Wiggins runs 4.28 40-yard dash at NFL Scouting Combine, leaves workout with injury

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins left his NFL Scouting Combine workout with an injury after blazing a 4.28 40-yard dash, the best mark of this year's event so far.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles release safety Kevin Byard after less than one season with team

Kevin Byard's stint in Philadelphia lasted just 10 games, as the Eagles are releasing the safety, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The team later announced the news on Friday.
news

Top QB prospect Caleb Williams says he will undergo medical exams during team visits

 University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams told reporters on Friday that he intends to undergo medical exams only for the teams he visits in the lead up to the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has Jones fracture in right foot, won't work out at combine

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is dealing with a foot injury.
news

Cowboys seeking 'bigger bodies' to bolster Mike Zimmer's defense 

The Dallas Cowboys scouting department is spending the week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis preparing to overhaul a defense behind new coordinator Mike Zimmer.
news

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo backpedals on 'burn some cash' comments: 'You don't have to spend all of it in one year'

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo made headlines shortly after being hired when he boasted the club was ready to "burn some cash" in free agency but walked back those comments.
news

Vikings inform RB Alexander Mattison he is being released

After one season leading the Vikings' rushing attack, Alexander Mattison will be moving on from Minnesota. The Vikings have informed Mattison that they are releasing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Steelers GM Omar Khan: 'I have full faith' in QB Kenny Pickett, but still open to 'competition in the room'

Speaking at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Steelers general manager Omar Khan spoke on the state of the quarterback room in Pittsburgh, expressing that he has "full faith" in Kenny Pickett, but also is interested in bringing in competition, hopefully in the form of Mason Rudolph, who was with the team in 2023.
news

NFL tested optical tracking devices for line-to-gain rulings during 2023 season

The league tested optical tracking in two stadiums this past season -- and during Super Bowl LVIII at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium -- for line-to-gain rulings, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, citing league officials.