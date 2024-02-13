NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs cement dynasty in Super Bowl LVIII; what's next for 49ers?

Even allowing for the transient nature of the NFL, the Lions have established enough of a young core over the past year and a half to suggest they'll be here to stay -- at least while Jared Goff remains upright and effective. These are the questions I have for them now:





How will they rebound from their crushing playoff loss? How will they maintain their us-vs.-the-world mentality now that they're prohibitive favorites?





This is where Dan Campbell ultimately will be judged for his coaching. We've seen him, with major help from general manager Brad Holmes, build this locker room up from the ashes. But the leap from contenders to champs is a major one, and making it might require different skills and a new mentality. It also will require a continued refurbishing of the defense, without nearly the kind of draft-pick ammunition the team had a year ago. The Lions will continue to spend smartly to add veteran help, with the pass rush and secondary figuring to be major target areas. But the stakes have been raised across the board.