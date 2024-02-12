Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs pulling off Super Bowl three-peat would be 'legendary'

Mahomes was simply magnificent as he kept Kansas City afloat throughout a scoring exchange with San Francisco down the stretch. The game-winning drive he orchestrated in overtime was a near-perfect display of quarterbacking, as he went 8-for-8 passing for 42 yards and one touchdown while adding 27 crucial yards rushing.

The Chiefs trailed the 49ers for 42 minutes and five seconds of Super Bowl LVIII, which is the second-most game time trailed by a victor in the game's history, per NFL Research. Kansas City also became the first team in Super Bowl history to win after trailing on four separate occasions in the game.

Kansas City's perseverance in Super Bowl LVIII was an encapsulation of its 2023 season.

"I want to take the credit, but honestly, it was everybody," Mahomes said of the Chiefs' ups and downs this year. "I knew it was going to turn around, but the way the guys worked. Whenever stuff got tough, especially in that receiving room or offensive line or whatever, or with me. Everybody came to work the next day, and we'll just get that extra work in. Let's do those extra things. And when you see that, you know it's going to turn around. Our defense kept us in that all year long. I knew our offense was going to turn because of how hard guys are working every single day. When you work that hard, usually good things happen. So, it just happened right at the perfect time, and we just got that momentum into the playoffs and obviously got to win the Super Bowl."

The Chiefs became just the fourth team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a five-year stretch and became the seventh franchise to hoist four or more Lombardi Trophies. Mahomes became the third QB in NFL history to notch 15-plus playoff wins and just the fifth signal-caller ever to win three Super Bowls.

All those numbers can conceivably improve as soon as this upcoming season with Andy Reid confirming his return for the Chiefs' quest for a three-peat on Monday.

When asked about Kansas City's immediate outlook and how it relates to the middle phase of his own career, Mahomes described an organization that's built to do the unprecedented.