Who could Super Bowl champion Chiefs face to kick off 2024 season?

Let's take a look at our top four matchups to kick off the 2024 campaign:

Baltimore Ravens

The reigning MVP versus the back-to-back champs would provide months of storylines. Lamar Jackson saw his phenomenal season end at the hands of a spectacular Chiefs defense. Steve Spagnuolo's crew pestered Jackson into errors down the stretch in the AFC Championship Game. You can bet that Jackson's offseason focus will be on learning from those miscues. In this scenario, he can test the development off the bat. The Chiefs and Ravens are built to remain AFC powers for years to come. Kicking off the season with a burgeoning rivalry would be a heck of a start to 2024.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow's injury took some pizzazz out of the now-annual matchup in 2023; let's avoid that again by pitting the rivals against each other in the 2024 opener. The Bengals remain the only AFC club to have knocked off the Chiefs in the past five postseasons. The back-to-back champs kicking off the season at home against the Bengals could kickstart an offseason of "Burrowhead" chatter. We all remember how fun that was. Even with the inevitable offseason moves, the Bengals would bring star power in Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to match Mahomes, Kelce and the dynastic Chiefs.

Los Angeles Chargers

The NFL likes to save division games for later in the season, but Jim Harbaugh's return to the league could change their minds. The Chargers opening the Harbaugh era at Arrowhead against Mahomes and the three-time Super Bowl Chiefs would be a delicious beginning for a coach who has designs on "multiple championships" of his own. L.A. will undergo additional roster changes this offseason, but this matchup provides enticing potential. Andy Reid versus Harbaugh. Mahomes against Justin Herbert. Let's go!!

Houston Texans