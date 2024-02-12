 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Who could Super Bowl champion Chiefs face to kick off 2024 season?

Published: Feb 12, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Another season, another Lombardi Trophy for Kansas City.

The Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five seasons, becoming the first back-to-back champions since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots, with a thrilling 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday's epic performance cemented a certainty: With a game on the line, there is no one in football you want on your side more than Patrick Mahomes.

In a season in which his receivers struggled to catch the ball, the offense was wonky for long, long stretches (even Sunday), but Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and a stingy defense still found a way to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Credit Andy Reid and his staff for milking every ounce of talent out of the roster, but it helps to have the best player on the planet.

The latest Lombardi lifting means we'll once again start another campaign at Arrowhead Stadium. It's never too early to consider who the Chiefs might face in that 2024 September opener.

The NFL Kickoff game traditionally occurs at the Super Bowl winner's house. For the 2024 season, K.C. is set to host the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Denver Broncos, the Houston Texans, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers, the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Related Links

Let's take a look at our top four matchups to kick off the 2024 campaign:

Baltimore Ravens

The reigning MVP versus the back-to-back champs would provide months of storylines. Lamar Jackson saw his phenomenal season end at the hands of a spectacular Chiefs defense. Steve Spagnuolo's crew pestered Jackson into errors down the stretch in the AFC Championship Game. You can bet that Jackson's offseason focus will be on learning from those miscues. In this scenario, he can test the development off the bat. The Chiefs and Ravens are built to remain AFC powers for years to come. Kicking off the season with a burgeoning rivalry would be a heck of a start to 2024.   

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow's injury took some pizzazz out of the now-annual matchup in 2023; let's avoid that again by pitting the rivals against each other in the 2024 opener. The Bengals remain the only AFC club to have knocked off the Chiefs in the past five postseasons. The back-to-back champs kicking off the season at home against the Bengals could kickstart an offseason of "Burrowhead" chatter. We all remember how fun that was. Even with the inevitable offseason moves, the Bengals would bring star power in Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to match Mahomes, Kelce and the dynastic Chiefs.

Los Angeles Chargers

The NFL likes to save division games for later in the season, but Jim Harbaugh's return to the league could change their minds. The Chargers opening the Harbaugh era at Arrowhead against Mahomes and the three-time Super Bowl Chiefs would be a delicious beginning for a coach who has designs on "multiple championships" of his own. L.A. will undergo additional roster changes this offseason, but this matchup provides enticing potential. Andy Reid versus Harbaugh. Mahomes against Justin Herbert. Let's go!!

Houston Texans

This showdown comes with reasoning similar to the NFL's for putting the Detroit Lions in the kickoff game in 2023. The Texans are a young team on the rise. They boast stars in Offensive Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud, and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Will Anderson. Houston has an energetic coach in DeMeco Ryans in the early stages of building a dangerous AFC club. The Texans surprised by winning the AFC South with a rookie QB and first-year coach in 2023. Pitting Stroud versus Mahomes in the 2024 season opener would indicate the league believes the Texans won't regress and are a potential postseason rival for the Chiefs for years to come.

Related Content

news

Niners WR Jauan Jennings mired in 'disappointment' after notching passing, receiving TDs in Super Bowl LVIII loss

Niners WR Jauan Jennings became the second player in NFL history to produce both passing and receiving TDs in a Super Bowl, but ultimately San Francisco fell short despite his historic efforts. 
news

Chiefs defense follows 'survive, then thrive' motto to earn Super Bowl LVIII victory over 49ers

Led by efforts from playmakers like Trent McDuffie and Chris Jones, the Chiefs defense fought all Super Bowl long to buy time and allow Kansas City to escape with a win over the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Chiefs owner/CEO Clark Hunt expects HC Andy Reid to return next season for chance at 'three-peat'

With three Super Bowl titles in a five-year span, no one could blame 65-year old Andy Reid for walking out on top. Chiefs owner/CEO Clark Hunt told NFL Network's James Palmer after the game, however, that he expects Reid to return in 2024. "I expect Andy to be back next year as we go for the three-peat," Hunt said.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce follows Taylor Swift's Grammy with Super Bowl win: 'On top of the world right now'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce capped quite the week for him and Taylor Swify after he helped key a second-half comeback to win Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Social media reacts to Chiefs' comeback win over 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs' epic win in Super Bowl LVIII -- and Taylor Swift's presence at Allegiant Stadium -- left social media abuzz on Sunday.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVIII MVP

Leading a touchdown drive in overtime, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes secured Kansas City a 25-22 win in Super Bowl LVIII and earned himself the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award in the process.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Chiefs' overtime win against 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime on Sunday to win Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Chiefs become seventh NFL franchise with four Super Bowl wins

With Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs became the seventh NFL franchise to win four Super Bowls.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws 40th, 41st postseason touchdowns in Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his 40th and 41st career postseason touchdown passes on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Niners LB Dre Greenlaw believed suffered torn Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII loss

Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles during San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters following the game.