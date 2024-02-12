Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws 40th postseason touchdown 

He tied Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for the sixth-most all time and now trails only Hall of Famer Brett Favre (44 playoff touchdown passes), Aaron Rodgers (45), Hall of Famer Joe Montana (45) and Tom Brady (88).

It was Mahomes' sixth career Super Bowl TD toss, which is tied for fifth all time with Hall of Famers Steve Young and Kurt Warner.

Statistical splendor and postseason success have been a hallmark of Mahomes' stellar career.