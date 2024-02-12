 Skip to main content
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws 40th postseason touchdown 

Published: Feb 11, 2024 at 09:29 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Patrick Mahomes has reached rarified air in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw his 40th career postseason touchdown pass on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes, 28, connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the third quarter for the landmark TD, becoming just the sixth player in NFL history to throw for 40 or more touchdowns in the postseason.

He tied Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for the sixth-most all time and now trails only Hall of Famer Brett Favre (44 playoff touchdown passes), Aaron Rodgers (45), Hall of Famer Joe Montana (45) and Tom Brady (88).

It was Mahomes' sixth career Super Bowl TD toss, which is tied for fifth all time with Hall of Famers Steve Young and Kurt Warner.

Statistical splendor and postseason success have been a hallmark of Mahomes' stellar career.

He continued that Sunday by becoming the youngest QB in history to reach 40 postseason touchdown passes -- a number sure to rise.

