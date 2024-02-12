Chiefs become seventh NFL franchise with four Super Bowl wins

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Co. have led the Kansas City Chiefs to a spot among the elite franchises in NFL history.
The Chiefs defeated the 49ers on Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas to become the seventh team in league history to win four Super Bowls.
Kansas City joins privileged company with the New England Patriots (six Super Bowl wins), Pittsburgh Steelers (six), 49ers (five), Dallas Cowboys (five), Green Bay Packers (four) and New York Giants (four) as franchises with four or more Lombardi Trophies.
The Chiefs won Super Bowl IV over the Minnesota Vikings under Hall of Fame head coach Hank Stram, but went 50 years before winning Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers. Now, the Chiefs have downed the Niners once more, winning their third Super Bowl in five seasons.
Kansas City has established itself as a bona fine dynasty and, with the Chiefs' fourth Lombardi Trophy, one of the most successful franchises in NFL lore.