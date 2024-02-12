 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chiefs become seventh NFL franchise with four Super Bowl wins

Published: Feb 11, 2024 at 10:46 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Co. have led the Kansas City Chiefs to a spot among the elite franchises in NFL history.

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers on Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas to become the seventh team in league history to win four Super Bowls.

Kansas City joins privileged company with the New England Patriots (six Super Bowl wins), Pittsburgh Steelers (six), 49ers (five), Dallas Cowboys (five), Green Bay Packers (four) and New York Giants (four) as franchises with four or more Lombardi Trophies.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl IV over the Minnesota Vikings under Hall of Fame head coach Hank Stram, but went 50 years before winning Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers. Now, the Chiefs have downed the Niners once more, winning their third Super Bowl in five seasons.

Kansas City has established itself as a bona fine dynasty and, with the Chiefs' fourth Lombardi Trophy, one of the most successful franchises in NFL lore.

Related Content

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVIII MVP

Leading a touchdown drive in overtime, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes secured Kansas City a 25-22 win in Super Bowl LVIII and earned himself the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award in the process.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Chiefs' overtime win vs. 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime on Sunday to win Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws 40th, 41st postseason touchdowns in Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his 40th and 41st career postseason touchdown passes on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Niners LB Dre Greenlaw believed suffered torn Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII loss

Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles during San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters following the game.
news

Super Bowl LVIII inactives: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Official inactives for Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney inactive for Super Bowl LVIII vs. 49ers

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Taylor Swift arrives in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Taylor Swift has officially arrived in Las Vegas and is expected to attend Super Bowl LVIII to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning.
news

Eagles give LB Haason Reddick permission to seek trade

The Philadelphia Eagles have given linebacker Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. 
news

Saints expected to finalize deal with 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak to be their next offensive coordinator

The Saints are expected to finalize a deal to hire San Francisco's passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next offensive coordinator,  NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.
news

Cameron Jordan on Saints' three-year playoff drought: 'Maybe a culture shock needs to happen'

Following three straight postseason misses by the New Orleans Saints, longtime defensive end Cameron Jordan agrees with the front office that a culture shock might be beneficial. 