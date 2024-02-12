Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirms he will be returning in 2024

Reid entered rare territory with Sunday's victory, joining Bill Belichick, Chuck Noll, Joe Gibbs and Bill Walsh as coaches to win three or more Super Bowl rings. Winning three in a row would be quite the highlight on his Hall of Fame resume, but it's a scenario Reid hasn't really thought much about.

"I don't think a lot about that, but I think that would be pretty neat. A neat thing to do," Reid said. "You don't really go there when you're in this thing. You go back to your dark room and the film and the draft coming up and the combine. All those things, that's kind of where you go. You're not talking three-peat. Well, some guys do. You know, it'd be great."

Reid and the Chiefs have plenty to improve on after a subpar offensive season compared to their usual standard. Kansas City finished the 2023 season outside the top five of total offense for the first time with Patrick Mahomes as its starting quarterback, and its struggles were apparent in both the AFC Championship Game and the first half of Super Bowl LVIII, where the Chiefs entered halftime scoring only three points.

As Reid indicated on Monday, the Chiefs will also need to deal with revamped teams within their division as Jim Harbaugh takes over in Los Angeles and Antonio Pierce maintains control in Las Vegas, the latter having earned a win in the Chiefs and Raiders' second meeting of the 2023 season.

"We've got great competition in the AFC West," he said. "We just had some hirings, coaching hirings. And these guys are good football coaches with good quarterbacks, good teams. And so, it's not going to just be easy. It's not how this thing rolls. We'll have change over on our team, which every team has, so you don't know what's there. There's a whole lot of unexpected, and you got to keep battling through it and have a good offseason. Then a good training camp and that ball is shaped kind of funny so it's got to bounce for you in the right direction."