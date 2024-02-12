Chiefs defense follows 'survive, then thrive' motto to earn Super Bowl LVIII victory over 49ers

Unlike past seasons, the Chiefs got to Las Vegas on the backs of their defense, a unit that held the explosive Miami Dolphins to just seven points on Super Wild Card Weekend, and bottled up Lamar Jackson's Ravens to the tune of a mere 10 points in the AFC Championship Game. The theme carried over to Super Bowl Sunday, with Kansas City forcing San Francisco to punt five times, and to turn to rookie kicker Jake Moody three times, keeping the game within striking distance even when things weren't going right offensively.

All the defense needed was to buy a little more time. Stay alive. McDuffie, Jones, Bolton and Co. did just that, once again serving as the strength of the Chiefs and giving their offense enough possessions to work out the kinks.

Statistically, McDuffie's numbers don't paint a picture of an MVP-caliber performance. He didn't even make it to a news conference podium after the game. But the timing in which he made plays proved crucial to Kansas City's pursuit of its second straight Super Bowl triumph, especially in a game in which the margin for error was incredibly slim.

The Chiefs nearly learned just how slim that margin was when they forced the 49ers into a third-and-long situation to start overtime, earned a stop and watched officials wipe it away due to a holding penalty called on McDuffie.

In such a big spot, some might have let the mistake bury them. Not McDuffie, who has always had the utmost support of his teammates.

"We need you. We need you," Reid said of the message to McDuffie after the penalty that gave the 49ers a fresh set of downs. "That play is over with. We're gonna need you. You're gonna come back in and make another big play.