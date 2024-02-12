Social media reacts to Chiefs' comeback win over 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs cemented their place as the NFL's latest dynasty and Patrick Mahomes added another chapter to his Hall of Fame career on Sunday when he threw a three-yard touchdown pass in overtime to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII.
The stunning ending -- Mahomes also drove the Chiefs down the field to force OT in the final seconds of regulation -- left social media abuzz.
It also wouldn't be a Chiefs game this season without an appearance from global pop superstar Taylor Swift, who flew back to the U.S. from Tokyo to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, play on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
As most things do with Swift, her presence provided plenty of fodder for social media with even President Joe Biden weighing in after the Chiefs' overtime win.