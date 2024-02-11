Taylor Swift arrives in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

The possibility for Swift to be able to arrive in Vegas despite playing a show on Saturday night -- courtesy of the international dateline -- has been well documented since the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28 in the AFC Championship.

Japan currently is 17 hours ahead of the Pacific Time Zone (it will be 8:30 a.m. on Monday in Tokyo when Super Bowl LVIII kicks off), more than making up for the more than 12-hour flight, plus a quick trip from L.A. to Las Vegas.

The romance between Swift and Kelce has been one of the most unexpected storylines of the 2023 season, with her attendance at games creating viral moments, national news and even help in blossoming fashion lines.