Taylor Swift arrives in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

The Big Game just got even bigger.
Taylor Swift has officially arrived in Las Vegas and is expected to attend Super Bowl LVIII to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning.
The global pop superstar first trekked from Japan to Los Angeles following the conclusion of four nights of shows at the Tokyo Dome as part of the international leg of her Eras Tour.
She landed in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon before heading to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, per the Associated Press.
The possibility for Swift to be able to arrive in Vegas despite playing a show on Saturday night -- courtesy of the international dateline -- has been well documented since the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28 in the AFC Championship.
Japan currently is 17 hours ahead of the Pacific Time Zone (it will be 8:30 a.m. on Monday in Tokyo when Super Bowl LVIII kicks off), more than making up for the more than 12-hour flight, plus a quick trip from L.A. to Las Vegas.
The romance between Swift and Kelce has been one of the most unexpected storylines of the 2023 season, with her attendance at games creating viral moments, national news and even help in blossoming fashion lines.
"Taylor has an unbelievable fanbase that follows her and supports her throughout her life," Kelce told reporters earlier this week during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night. "It's been fun to kind of gather the Swifties into Chiefs Kingdom and open them up to the football world and sports world. It's been cool to experience that."