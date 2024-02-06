Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift's record Grammy win: I'll have to come home with 'some hardware too'

"You can't put any more pressure than I put on myself, I promise you that," Kelce said on Monday at Allegiant Stadium. "That's just the heart of a competitor. She's definitely brought a lot of new faces to the game, and it's been fun to experience that."

The Kelce-Swift relationship has brought a profusion of new fans to the NFL, with Swifties fast becoming passionate enthusiasts.

"I don't know if I've brought too much to the game," Kelce said of his part. "I think I just go out there and have fun. Taylor has an unbelievable fanbase that follows her and supports her throughout her life. It's been fun to kind of gather the Swifties into Chiefs Kingdom and open them up to the football world and sports world. It's been cool to experience that."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked earlier on Monday during his annual Super Bowl news conference about the impact Swift has had on this season.

"Having the Taylor Swift effect is also a positive," Goodell said. "Both Travis and Taylor are wonderful, young people. They seem very happy. She knows great entertainment, and I think that's why she loves NFL football. I think it's great to have her a part of it. Obviously, it creates a buzz, it creates another group of young fans, particularly young women, that are interested in seeing why is she going to this game, why is she interested in this game? Besides Travis, she's a football fan. I think that's great for us."

Thanks to the crack NFL Research team, we can add that Sunday's Super Bowl will be the 13th Chiefs game Swift will attend this season (13 is the singer's favorite number for those uninitiated).

Other No. 13 related content for Sunday for the Swifties:

Super Bowl 58: 5 + 8 = 13

5 + 8 = 13 February 11th: 2 + 11 = 13

2 + 11 = 13 vs. 49ers: 4 + 9 = 13

4 + 9 = 13 1 seed vs. 3 seed: 1 & 3 = 13

1 & 3 = 13 Chiefs 2023 Wins w/ Kelce Playing: 13

More Facts: Kelce has averaged almost 30 more receiving YPG in games Swift attended in 2023 compared to the games she did not attend (including playoffs). K.C. went 9-3 in games she attended, 4-2 without.

Kelce with Swift attending games this season: 6.7 catches per game, 78.8 receiving YPG, 5 TDs