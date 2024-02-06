Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

The week of the Super Bowl is upon us, and it kicked off with the revelry of Opening Night.
Players and coaches from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers arrived to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to answer questions about everything from Super Bowl LVIII, the week ahead and beyond.
And there could be no better entertainer to announce the team's entrance in Sin City that Bruce Buffer, who introduced the Chiefs as the first team to take on the Super Bowl media.
Defending champs take field
Power couple is keeping score
The couple that took the football and music world by storm, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, is still going strong, but Swift had a Super Bowl-type event of her own on Sunday one week before Kelce and Co. attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
Swift took home her fourth Grammy for Album of the Year, becoming the first artist to ever win the category that many times.
Kelce won't be able to catch her with a victory on Feb. 11, but he would add a third ring and even the score to 1-1 during the span of their relationship -- something he's intent on doing.
"She's unbelievable," he said. "She's rewriting the history books herself. I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too."
Pacheco recruited to Blue Man Group
There are few players going into the final game of the 2023 season hotter than Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, who has scored a touchdown in each of Kansas City's three playoffs contests and run for 254 postseason yards.
The Blue Man Group, a Las Vegas staple, has taken notice, which is perhaps why they paid a visit to Pacheco's podium for a photo op.
Before that, the second-year back also tried on a wrestling mask, something his opponent 49ers tight end George Kittle is wont to do.
Pacheco said ahead of the AFC Championship Game that he isn't a zombie, a response to hearing that he runs like he bites people. That doesn't rule out becoming a Blue Man in the future -- or perhaps a wrestler.