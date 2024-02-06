Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

The couple that took the football and music world by storm, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, is still going strong, but Swift had a Super Bowl-type event of her own on Sunday one week before Kelce and Co. attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Swift took home her fourth Grammy for Album of the Year, becoming the first artist to ever win the category that many times.

Kelce won't be able to catch her with a victory on Feb. 11, but he would add a third ring and even the score to 1-1 during the span of their relationship -- something he's intent on doing.