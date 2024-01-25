Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco on unique descriptions of running style: 'I ain't no zombie'

"The funniest one that I thought was they said that I run like I bite people," said Pacheco, who's dealing with a toe injury and did not practice on Wednesday. "I ain't no zombie. That was crazy. That was one of the funniest ones. You said, 'I run like I bite the ground/grass,' that's crazy. It's a great opinion. For me, it's just being determined and that I have a goal to achieve, and we want to get the job done."