Around the NFL

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ahead of playoff matchup with Ravens' Lamar Jackson: 'He's going to be the MVP for a reason'

Published: Jan 24, 2024 at 02:22 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Sunday's AFC Championship Game marks the first time in NFL history two former league MVPs both under the age of 30 will face off in a playoff game.

Patrick Mahomes and his reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs head to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the No. 1 seeded Ravens in a showdown for the AFC crown.

During Championship Wednesday news conferences, both quarterbacks talked up the other's special gifts.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"He's going to be the MVP for a reason," Mahomes said of Jackson, projecting the Baltimore quarterback to win the award for 2023. "He goes out there, he leads his team, he scores, he runs, he throws. He does whatever it takes to win, and that's what the greats do."

If Jackson wins Most Valuable Player this season, Sunday will have been the third-ever playoff matchup between the reigning MVP and the current season MVP (Mahomes won in 2022). Others include the 2018 AFC Championship between reigning MVP Tom Brady (won) and soon-to-be MVP Mahomes, and the 1995 Divisional Round between reigning MVP Steve Young and Brett Favre (won).

Jackson was asked what he likes about competing against a two-time MVP in Mahomes.

"I don't like competing against him at all," he laughed. "He's a great quarterback. Definite Hall of Famer. That's a no-brainer. He's definitely a Hall of Famer. I believe it's just two greats, two up-and-coming greats going toe to toe like a heavyweight fight. Heavyweight matchup, that's what I see."

Were he to take home the MVP award, Jackson would become the second-youngest player (and the youngest QB) to win multiple MVP awards in a career -- Jackson turned 27 the day after Baltimore's final regular season game (Jan. 7th). only Jim Brown won multiple MVP awards at a younger age (22 years, 300 days).

Under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Jackson has taken his passing game to new heights. His ability to buy time and find open receivers has been spectacular this season. Jackson keeping his eyes downfield and still owning the ability to gash on the ground whenever he wants makes defending the quarterback a nightmare.

Mahomes, noting Jackson "developed as a passer," believes facing another MVP quarterback ramps up the pressure from his side to be perfect.

"It's challenging. The way he's able to just be a competitor and score the football, obviously, and then their entire team," Mahomes said. "It's a tall task. You've got to go out there and play your best football, and if you make any mistakes it seems like the game's going to go the other way. We've been able to play in a couple games, not in a few years now, but I've admired watching him from afar and know that it's gonna be a great challenge for us every time we go up against him."

Added Mahomes: "I knew we were gonna play in a lot of games like this as our careers have gone on, and I'm sure this will be the first of many."

The Chiefs have won three of four matchups against Jackson's Ravens -- Baltimore took the last tilt, 36-35, in 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Sunday marks the first playoff meeting between Mahomes and Jackson.

Jackson knows the path to a Super Bowl goes through the defending champs.

"That's why I have to focus on the AFC Championship and not the Super Bowl," he said. "We can't overshadow what's in front of us right now. Not at all. Those guys are the former Super Bowl champions. To be a champion, you've got to go through a champion. That's pretty much the mindset."

Related Content

news

Dolphins, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio mutually agree to part ways after one season

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways after one season together, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) feeling better, won't practice Wednesday 

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel won't practice Wednesday while dealing with a shoulder injury. Kyle Shanahan noted that Samuel is "feeling better," but offered no further indication about his status for the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. 
news

Ravens LB Roquan Smith on facing Patrick Mahomes: He's an elite QB, but we're an elite defense

The Baltimore Ravens matchup against Patrick Mahomes will be one key's to determining who goes to the Super Bowl. Roquan Smith, to his credit, isn't shying away from the task of stopping the Chiefs superstar QB.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Joe Barry will not return as Packers defensive coordinator after three seasons

The Green Bay Packers will make a change to its defense in 2024. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Joe Barry will not return as defensive coordinator, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Colts RB Zack Moss open to Indianapolis return ahead of free agency: 'It would be great'

Zack Moss proved invaluable for the Colts in 2023, giving the club insurance and a workhorse option as star Jonathan Taylor dealt with injuries. Heading toward free agency, Moss wouldn't mind a return to Indianapolis to stay paired with Taylor.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane: Joe Brady 'did a really good job' and deserves 'serious consideration' for OC gig in 2024

The Bills must decide whether interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady will keep the gig full-time in 2024. General manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday that Brady's work down the stretch warranted him at least "serious consideration" in the process.
news

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on Dameon Pierce's future: 'Our job is to continue to improve our roster'

A promising rookie in 2022, Texans running back Dameon Pierce's future appears uncertain following a 2023 campaign marked by struggles. 
news

Raiders hire former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco as new GM

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco as their new GM, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane not wavering on Stefon Diggs as 'No. 1 receiver' following down year

The Buffalo Bills face questions of a familiar sort after a fifth consecutive postseason failure. Principle among those is figuring out how to reinvigorate Stefon Diggs, who performed far from his signature self in the second half of the season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.