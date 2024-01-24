Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ahead of playoff matchup with Ravens' Lamar Jackson: 'He's going to be the MVP for a reason'

Were he to take home the MVP award, Jackson would become the second-youngest player (and the youngest QB) to win multiple MVP awards in a career -- Jackson turned 27 the day after Baltimore's final regular season game (Jan. 7th). only Jim Brown won multiple MVP awards at a younger age (22 years, 300 days).

Under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Jackson has taken his passing game to new heights. His ability to buy time and find open receivers has been spectacular this season. Jackson keeping his eyes downfield and still owning the ability to gash on the ground whenever he wants makes defending the quarterback a nightmare.

Mahomes, noting Jackson "developed as a passer," believes facing another MVP quarterback ramps up the pressure from his side to be perfect.

"It's challenging. The way he's able to just be a competitor and score the football, obviously, and then their entire team," Mahomes said. "It's a tall task. You've got to go out there and play your best football, and if you make any mistakes it seems like the game's going to go the other way. We've been able to play in a couple games, not in a few years now, but I've admired watching him from afar and know that it's gonna be a great challenge for us every time we go up against him."

Added Mahomes: "I knew we were gonna play in a lot of games like this as our careers have gone on, and I'm sure this will be the first of many."

The Chiefs have won three of four matchups against Jackson's Ravens -- Baltimore took the last tilt, 36-35, in 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Sunday marks the first playoff meeting between Mahomes and Jackson.

Jackson knows the path to a Super Bowl goes through the defending champs.