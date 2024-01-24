Ravens LB Roquan Smith on facing Patrick Mahomes: He's an elite QB, but we're an elite defense

"I think it just goes back to guys not being complacent," Smith explained. "Guys being consistent. Day in and day out, and I think it starts with the preparation throughout the week. Each and every guy look themselves in the mirror. I try to tell each and every guy every day, if you give everything that you've got, there's not many people who can do what we can do. I know this defense is really good, and we're going to do everything in our part to show that to the world."

Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald deserves a ton of credit for cooking up pressure with unpredictable looks, but the strength of this unit comes down to talent. Acquiring Smith in 2022 was a bold and bountiful move, elevating the linebacking corps and entire defense, and the continued growth of safety Kyle Hamilton has given Baltimore a game-changer in the back end.

They'll need every piece to take down the Chiefs, a traditionally explosive offense that hasn't been the same for much of 2023, but is seemingly finding its stride, finally, in the postseason, scoring 26 and 27 points in two playoff wins. Mahomes has found a rhythm and is once again one of the most fearsome signal-callers in football, making for a tall task for this Ravens defense.

In order to do so, Baltimore is going to have to force Mahomes to look away from his best target, tight end Travis Kelce, a responsibility that will fall on Hamilton's shoulders for the majority of the game.

"He's a great player in our league. He's been a great player for as long as I can remember -- as long I've been watching him at this level," Hamilton said on Wednesday of Kelce. "He's earned every ounce of respect that he's gotten to this point. It's going to be a challenge. I'm part of the plan to hopefully take him away, but it's a team effort at the same time."

They'll also have to find a way to counter Kansas City's strength -- short passes -- while creating the same pressure that helped the Ravens confuse Brock Purdy and suffocate Tua Tagovailoa in the regular season, and neutralize C.J. Stroud in Baltimore's 34-10 Divisional Round win.

Logically, pressure prompts quick releases, playing to Mahomes' strength demonstrated this season. He ranks in the top five in completion percentage, passer rating and passing touchdowns on passes of under 10 air yards, per Next Gen Stats.

If Baltimore is going to dial up pressure, they better play tight coverage in the 2.5-second window to get to Mahomes in order to limit his chances of firing quick darts to Kelce and rookie receiver Rashee Rice underneath.

It's complicated, and we haven't even talked about how running back Isiah Pacheco could affect the game. But for Smith, it's football -- Ravens football, a tough brand known for bullying opposing offenses into submission.