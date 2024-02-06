NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses legalized gambling, officiating, player safety ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Several players were suspended for violating the league's gambling policy over the course of the 2023 season. Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams to reinforce the league's gambling policies ahead of Super Bowl week.

One of the other prominent topics of Goodell's one-hour session on Monday: NFL officiating, a subject that has been under a public audit for much of the 2023 season. Goodell recognized the level of scrutiny he's seen, but maintains league officials are doing "an extraordinary job" and that the NFL will always look for ways to improve.

"I think in the NFL, the level of scrutiny is at the highest I've ever seen it," Goodell said on Monday. "That's part of our popularity. I understand that. That's part of the technology. You all do such a great job that you see more than you could ever see in officiating. The game is faster. I think our officials do a great job. They are superior. But at the end of the day, no one's perfect. Whether it's all of us that watch the games or play the games, coach the games or the officials, we have to continue to try to get better. We have to work to use technology where we can to try to improve their performance. Let them use technology to make sure they get the right answer. I think they do an incredible job, but we're going to keep working to get better, ultimately."

Goodell later added that "consistency is the No. 1 thing you want in officiating." He also referenced the offsides call made in Kansas City's Week 14 loss to Buffalo as a cautionary tale when it comes to ref criticism.

"It's a very good example of the scrutiny and the position our officials are in," the commissioner said. "That was absolutely the right call. I don't think there's anybody in this room that would say it's not the right call. The official made that call correctly. There was criticism of that that was unfounded. If they had not called that play, think of the criticism that would've come from Buffalo. So even when the official gets it right, there's criticism. While we're always going to try to get better, I think people have to understand to some extent how these officials are put in that position."

Goodell was encouraged by the results of the 2024 hiring cycle, which saw four of eight head-coach openings go to minority candidates, but maintained that the work is far from done.