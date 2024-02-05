NFL announces Eagles as designated team for Brazil game

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Monday that the Philadelphia Eagles are the designated team for the league's first-ever game in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Eagles' game in South America will take place during Week 1 against an opponent that will be revealed before the full 2024 regular-season schedule is released in the spring. The game will be played on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, the first time the NFL has played a game on Friday night of Week 1 in over 50 years (Cardinals at Rams, Sept. 18, 1970).

"This landmark first international game in South America demonstrates the ongoing expansion of our global footprint," Goodell said in a press release. "Playing on Friday night of Week 1 is a unique way to highlight our international growth and ambitions."

The NFL announced in December that the league would play a regular-season game in Brazil during the 2024 season. The game will be played in Corinthians Arena, which has hosted a number of notable sporting events, including six matches during the 2014 FIFA Men's World Cup.

"The league's decision to play the game in the first week of the NFL 2024 season is a true testament to their confidence in our work as host city," said Ricardo Nunes, mayor of São Paulo. "Having this historic spectacle on the eve of Independence Day and driving a great economic impact and job creation for São Paulo, will spotlight our city as a globally relevant destination for the world's most exciting sport and entertainment events."

The Eagles join the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers as designated teams for the 2024 International Games. The Bears, Vikings and Jaguars are designated teams for games in London, while the Panthers are the designated team for Munich.