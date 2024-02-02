NFL's prioritization of player safety leads to promising injury data for 2023 season

The NFL has prioritized adjusting kickoff rules to make the play more exciting but safer as it heads into the offseason with some promising injury data, league officials said Wednesday.

The NFL saw a steep drop in the number of regular-season games missed to injury this season, largely thanks to a significant drop in lower extremity strains and ACL tears, season-end injury data showed.

The number of concussions remained largely stable from last season -- 219, including those suffered in preseason and regular-season games and practices. That is up from 213 in 2022, but still well below the high of 281 a few years ago.

Concussions sustained on kickoffs dropped by 60 percent, from 20 to eight. That is because kickoffs were returned less frequently after the NFL adjusted the rules governing kickoff returns last offseason, so that a returner could signal for a fair catch no matter where the ball was kicked, and the ball would be placed on the 25-yard line. The rule was designed to reduce the number of returns because a disproportionate number of concussions happen on the high-speed, high-impact collisions that occur on such plays. Returns did not get safer with the new rule, though. When there were returns, there were concussions, league officials said.

The NFL does not want to entirely eliminate kickoff returns -- one of the most exciting plays in the game -- so health and safety officials and the NFL Competition Committee will spend considerable time this offseason, starting at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, trying to come up with a compromise. They have even studied radically different kickoff ideas, including that used in the XFL, where 10 members from both the kickoff and return teams line up just five yards from each other at the opponent's 35-yard line while the kicker kicks off from his own 30.

"I do think we all share, the health and safety side and the committee, a desire to take what is now with a 22 percent return rate, what is now a very infrequent return and turn that into a more exciting play," said Jeff Miller, the NFL's executive vice president overseeing health and safety. "We believe that you can increase the return rate substantially and not increase the risk beyond that found on your typical rush or pass play. And so we need to design something to do that. I think we share the same perspective as the committee, which is to say that's the goal. And we want to make that an exciting, fun play because kickoffs can be, and yet extract the pieces of that play that provide the most risk."