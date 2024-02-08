49ers' Kyle Juszczyk jokes Taylor Swift won't wear clothes designed by wife, Kristin, at Super Bowl LVIII

Winning Grammys in record numbers, ushering in new football fans and captivating fans with her Super Bowl-era romance with Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has become a focal point of the 2023 NFL season as it speeds to its final game this Sunday.

The vast majority of Swift's NFL attention has gone hand-in-hand with Kelce, but she's also made a positive impact for at least one 49ers player: Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Swift wore a winter jacket looking every bit like a Kelce jersey for Kansas City's Super Wild Card Win over the Dolphins, which just happened to be designed by Juszczyk's wife, Kristin. Suddenly, Kristin's star -- and her designs -- were on the rise.

Though Kyle Juszczyk remains appreciative of Swift sporting his wife's clothing line, Swift will need to find another designer for Super Bowl LVIII when Kelce's Chiefs take on Juszczyk's 49ers.

"We're big supporters of Taylor, but not this week," Kyle Juszczyk jokingly told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz on Wednesday night.

"That's another really cool thing is that everyone who sees her work, I haven't heard any negative things about it," Juszczyk added. "Everybody is like, 'Wow, that's really cool. That's really impressive.' So, I feel like it's rare, usually when you blow up on this level, you're going to find some negativity and there's been so little of it."