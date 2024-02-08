 Skip to main content
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk jokes Taylor Swift won't wear clothes designed by wife, Kristin, at Super Bowl LVIII

Published: Feb 08, 2024 at 11:29 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Winning Grammys in record numbers, ushering in new football fans and captivating fans with her Super Bowl-era romance with Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has become a focal point of the 2023 NFL season as it speeds to its final game this Sunday.

The vast majority of Swift's NFL attention has gone hand-in-hand with Kelce, but she's also made a positive impact for at least one 49ers player: Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Swift wore a winter jacket looking every bit like a Kelce jersey for Kansas City's Super Wild Card Win over the Dolphins, which just happened to be designed by Juszczyk's wife, Kristin. Suddenly, Kristin's star -- and her designs -- were on the rise.

Though Kyle Juszczyk remains appreciative of Swift sporting his wife's clothing line, Swift will need to find another designer for Super Bowl LVIII when Kelce's Chiefs take on Juszczyk's 49ers.

"We're big supporters of Taylor, but not this week," Kyle Juszczyk jokingly told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz on Wednesday night.

"That's another really cool thing is that everyone who sees her work, I haven't heard any negative things about it," Juszczyk added. "Everybody is like, 'Wow, that's really cool. That's really impressive.' So, I feel like it's rare, usually when you blow up on this level, you're going to find some negativity and there's been so little of it."

As things related to Swift often do, Kristin Juszczyk's sports-themed clothes went viral after the pop star was seen donning them in prime time. The NFL took notice as well, reaching a licensing deal that allows Kristin Juszczyk to use NFL marks in her work.

Kyle Juszczyk said Wednesday that he's happy and appreciative for the recognition and attention that followed his wife since that January playoff game, even if Swift won't be wearing a new Kristin Juszczyk original this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

"I've been so proud," Kyle Juszczyk told Ruiz. "For her, she's obviously so excited. She's been very stressed. She's had a lot to do. But it's all good stuff. And so happy that so many different people have reached out to her. So many different companies. So many different celebrities. Everyone has been trying to get their hands on her, and it's been so cool to see her get that recognition for something that she's truly talented at."

