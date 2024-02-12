 Skip to main content
Niners LB Dre Greenlaw questionable to return to Super Bowl LVIII with Achilles injury

Published: Feb 11, 2024 at 07:44 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered a non-contact Achilles injury during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII and is questionable to return against the Chiefs.

Greenlaw was watching a San Francisco punt, bouncing up and down on the sideline, and then tried to run on the field for his defensive possession when his leg stuck awkwardly in the ground.

The 26-year-old star went down and was attended to by trainers before being carted to the locker room.

The 49ers were leading, 3-0 at the time of Greenlaw's exit, with two forced punts and a forced fumble in the red zone.

