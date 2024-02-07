Patriots' Eliot Wolf expected to be in charge of personnel department

Highsmith, who turns 59 years old later this month, has spent the past two years as the general manager of football operations at the University of Miami, his alma mater. In that role, Highsmith assisted Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal on all personnel matters, including roster construction, managing recruiting and the transfer portal.

Highsmith played for the Hurricanes during their rise to power in the mid-1980s and later spent seven years as a running back in the NFL with the Houston Oilers, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rushing for 1,195 yards and seven TDs in his career.