Bill Belichick pens thank-you letter to Patriots fans for 24 years of support

As head coach of the Patriots, Belichick was the orchestrator of the most decorated dynasty in the history of the NFL, and his six Lombardi trophies with New England cemented his reputation as one of the greatest coaches of all-time.

By the time he and the Patriots parted ways, Belichick sat at No. 2 all-time in total wins by a head coach with 296, only behind George Halas with the Bears (324). With a few more seasons, Belichick has a chance of overtaking Halas, but it would have to be done leading another team.

He interviewed with the Falcons this head coaching cycle, but in the end Atlanta hired Raheem Morris, and with the filling of the other seven HC openings, it has been confirmed that this fall will mark the first season without Belichick in New England since 1999.

Belichick could continue his quest to reach Halas' record if he were to find a coaching gig in the future, or he could decide after some time away that his time in the NFL has come to an end.