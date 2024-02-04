 Skip to main content
Bill Belichick pens thank-you letter to Patriots fans for 24 years of support

Published: Feb 04, 2024 at 12:35 PM
Coral Smith

The changing of the guard is complete in New England, with Jerod Mayo opening a new era of the Patriots organization.

Bill Belichick, who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins and nine appearances over 24 seasons as head coach, mutually parted ways with the organization last month.

And now a few weeks after the transition, the legendary coach put pen to paper to thank the fans who supported him through two dozen years at the helm, taking out a full page in Sunday's edition of the Boston Globe to write one last letter to the Patriots faithful.

"Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24, I was blessed to feel your passion and power. The Patriots are the only NFL team representing SIX states but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders.

"We were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough's coldest, wettest, snowiest, and windiest days.

"Your thoughtful letters offered support, critique, and creative play suggestions. You watch on TV, the internet, and from your stadium seats.

"You traveled from coast to coast and internationally. Numerous times, you overtook opposing stadiums and were the last fans standing. We loved it! You gave your precious time, resources, and energy to our team. We appreciated it!

"Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory. You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them. 

"I loved coaching here and, together, we experienced some amazing moments. 

"Thank you all. With respect and admiration, Bill Belichick."

As head coach of the Patriots, Belichick was the orchestrator of the most decorated dynasty in the history of the NFL, and his six Lombardi trophies with New England cemented his reputation as one of the greatest coaches of all-time.

By the time he and the Patriots parted ways, Belichick sat at No. 2 all-time in total wins by a head coach with 296, only behind George Halas with the Bears (324). With a few more seasons, Belichick has a chance of overtaking Halas, but it would have to be done leading another team.

He interviewed with the Falcons this head coaching cycle, but in the end Atlanta hired Raheem Morris, and with the filling of the other seven HC openings, it has been confirmed that this fall will mark the first season without Belichick in New England since 1999.

Belichick could continue his quest to reach Halas' record if he were to find a coaching gig in the future, or he could decide after some time away that his time in the NFL has come to an end.

If that were to be the case, it would mark the end of an illustrious and well-documented career, with Sunday's message of gratitude serving as not only a thank-you to the fans of New England, but also a more permanent goodbye to the sport of football after almost five decades of coaching.

