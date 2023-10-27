Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) to miss Week 8 game versus Jets

The Giants will proceed without Daniel Jones for a third straight week.
Jones (neck) will not play in the Giants' Week 8 clash of New York teams, head coach Brian Daboll announced Friday.
Jones has not been able to participate fully since suffering a neck injury in New York's Week 5 loss in Miami, a game in which Jones was sacked six times before exiting. Veteran Tyrod Taylor has taken Jones' place since then, completing 42 of 65 passes for 479 yards and two touchdowns in two starts.
The news isn't quite as significant as some might think. It's fair to argue New York's offense has operated more efficiently and with a better chance of overall success with Taylor in the lineup. The Giants managed to outlast the Washington Commanders in a low-scoring affair in Week 7, with Taylor's two touchdown passes propelling them to victory, and New York is averaging over 80 more yards per game, over 50 more passing yards per game, and 2.3 more big plays per game with Taylor at quarterback.
Taylor's insertion into the starting lineup coincided with some changes along the offensive line (including the addition of veteran Justin Pugh), which appears to have aided New York's pass protection. Taylor is taking two fewer sacks per game and owns a passer rating that is 25.2 points higher than Jones', thanks to Taylor's ability to avoid throwing interceptions.
It's a small sample size, of course, but the numbers -- and the tape -- do not lie. What's much more concerning is whether Jones will be able to return at some point in 2023.
Daboll didn't exactly sound certain of Jones' potential to play again this season when asked Friday, repeating the same general phrase: "He's getting better, and we'll see where he is next week."
This marks a shift in Daboll's tone regarding Jones, as he'd initially told reporters Jones avoided a worst-case scenario when he suffered the neck injury.
New York could simply be taking the cautious route with its QB while enjoying the luxury of having a veteran backup who can handle the job well enough to keep the Giants competitive. But Jones' status remains worthy of monitoring going forward, especially after he signed a four-year, $160 million deal in the offseason.
The Giants and Jets kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.