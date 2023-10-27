Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) to miss Week 8 game versus Jets

Taylor's insertion into the starting lineup coincided with some changes along the offensive line (including the addition of veteran Justin Pugh), which appears to have aided New York's pass protection. Taylor is taking two fewer sacks per game and owns a passer rating that is 25.2 points higher than Jones', thanks to Taylor's ability to avoid throwing interceptions.

It's a small sample size, of course, but the numbers -- and the tape -- do not lie. What's much more concerning is whether Jones will be able to return at some point in 2023.

Daboll didn't exactly sound certain of Jones' potential to play again this season when asked Friday, repeating the same general phrase: "He's getting better, and we'll see where he is next week."

This marks a shift in Daboll's tone regarding Jones, as he'd initially told reporters Jones avoided a worst-case scenario when he suffered the neck injury.

New York could simply be taking the cautious route with its QB while enjoying the luxury of having a veteran backup who can handle the job well enough to keep the Giants competitive. But Jones' status remains worthy of monitoring going forward, especially after he signed a four-year, $160 million deal in the offseason.