NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Bryce Young logs first pro win, while Joe Burrow shreds San Francisco

Published: Oct 27, 2023 at 10:56 AM

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 8 schedule).

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

Sunday features the first meeting between the top two overall picks of the 2023 NFL Draft: Carolina’s Bryce Young and Houston’s C.J. Stroud. So far this season, Stroud has impressed and led his team to a 3-3 mark, while Young has struggled on a winless squad. Coming off a bye and with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown taking the play-calling reins, Young outperforms Stroud statistically and leads the Panthers to their first victory of the 2023 campaign.

image002
Matt Okada

Since 1980, just three players have logged a touchdown passing, rushing and receiving in a single game. But has there ever been a player more perfectly suited to accomplish this feat than Taysom Hill? I think not. He's been heavily involved in the Saints’ offense of late, participating in 59 percent of red zone snaps over the last two weeks. Against a Colts defense that ranks in the bottom 10 in both scoring defense and red zone D, the Saints’ Swiss Army Knife becomes the fourth player in 44 years to pull off the throw-run-catch TD hat trick.

Marcus_Grant-_1400x1000
Marcas Grant

Sam Howell is on pace to shatter the all-time record for sacks taken in a single season. Now he has to face a Philadelphia defense that has racked up the third-most sacks in the league and took him down five times in their Week 4 matchup. The Commanders’ offense is in disarray, and the Eagles will take full advantage by sacking Howell 10 times.

Michael_Florio_1400x1000
Michael Florio

Breece Hall tops his career high of 197 scrimmage yards in a game by going for 200 against the Giants. The second-year back has looked great since the Jets took him off a snap count. He continues to progress with his best game as a pro against the crosstown rivals, who have allowed the second-most rushing yards to running backs this season. 

Headshot_Author_DAVID_CARR_1400x1000
David Carr

Vikings safety Camryn Bynum recorded a pair of interceptions last week against the 49ers, with one of them sealing the 22-17 upset win for Minnesota. The Vikes served me well in my bold prediction last week, so I’m doubling down. Against the Packers on Sunday, Bynum once again secures the victory with a pick, this time getting the best of Jordan Love

Joel_Smyth_1400x1000
Joel Smyth

The Nos. 1 and 2 overall draft picks, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, play against each other for the first time this weekend. Meanwhile, the defenses in Carolina and Houston each rank in the bottom half of the league in yards per passing attempt allowed. Expect the rookies, who both had last week off, to combine for 600 passing yards on Sunday.

Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

The 49ers have lost two straight, while the Bengals come out of the bye on a two-game win streak. Though Cincinnati currently has the NFL’s 28th-ranked scoring offense and worst total offense, Joe Burrow just had an extra week to heal his calf and prepare. He ultimately takes advantage of a struggling San Francisco squad and dices up its defense for 450 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Full NFL Week 8 schedule

Thursday, October 26

Sunday, October 29

Monday, October 30

