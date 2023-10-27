NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Bryce Young logs first pro win, while Joe Burrow shreds San Francisco

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 8 schedule).
Sunday features the first meeting between the top two overall picks of the 2023 NFL Draft: Carolina’s Bryce Young and Houston’s C.J. Stroud. So far this season, Stroud has impressed and led his team to a 3-3 mark, while Young has struggled on a winless squad. Coming off a bye and with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown taking the play-calling reins, Young outperforms Stroud statistically and leads the Panthers to their first victory of the 2023 campaign.
Since 1980, just three players have logged a touchdown passing, rushing and receiving in a single game. But has there ever been a player more perfectly suited to accomplish this feat than Taysom Hill? I think not. He's been heavily involved in the Saints’ offense of late, participating in 59 percent of red zone snaps over the last two weeks. Against a Colts defense that ranks in the bottom 10 in both scoring defense and red zone D, the Saints’ Swiss Army Knife becomes the fourth player in 44 years to pull off the throw-run-catch TD hat trick.
Sam Howell is on pace to shatter the all-time record for sacks taken in a single season. Now he has to face a Philadelphia defense that has racked up the third-most sacks in the league and took him down five times in their Week 4 matchup. The Commanders’ offense is in disarray, and the Eagles will take full advantage by sacking Howell 10 times.
Breece Hall tops his career high of 197 scrimmage yards in a game by going for 200 against the Giants. The second-year back has looked great since the Jets took him off a snap count. He continues to progress with his best game as a pro against the crosstown rivals, who have allowed the second-most rushing yards to running backs this season.
Vikings safety Camryn Bynum recorded a pair of interceptions last week against the 49ers, with one of them sealing the 22-17 upset win for Minnesota. The Vikes served me well in my bold prediction last week, so I’m doubling down. Against the Packers on Sunday, Bynum once again secures the victory with a pick, this time getting the best of Jordan Love.
The Nos. 1 and 2 overall draft picks, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, play against each other for the first time this weekend. Meanwhile, the defenses in Carolina and Houston each rank in the bottom half of the league in yards per passing attempt allowed. Expect the rookies, who both had last week off, to combine for 600 passing yards on Sunday.
The 49ers have lost two straight, while the Bengals come out of the bye on a two-game win streak. Though Cincinnati currently has the NFL’s 28th-ranked scoring offense and worst total offense, Joe Burrow just had an extra week to heal his calf and prepare. He ultimately takes advantage of a struggling San Francisco squad and dices up its defense for 450 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
Full NFL Week 8 schedule
Thursday, October 26
Sunday, October 29
- Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New York Jets at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Universo/NFL+)
Monday, October 30
- Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN Deportes/NFL+)