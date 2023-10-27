NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Bryce Young logs first pro win, while Joe Burrow shreds San Francisco

Since 1980, just three players have logged a touchdown passing, rushing and receiving in a single game. But has there ever been a player more perfectly suited to accomplish this feat than Taysom Hill? I think not. He's been heavily involved in the Saints’ offense of late, participating in 59 percent of red zone snaps over the last two weeks. Against a Colts defense that ranks in the bottom 10 in both scoring defense and red zone D, the Saints’ Swiss Army Knife becomes the fourth player in 44 years to pull off the throw-run-catch TD hat trick.